Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,500 ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 174,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

