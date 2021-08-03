Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 1,228,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,793,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

