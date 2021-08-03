JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of JKS opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

