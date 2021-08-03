JMP Securities Raises Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $30.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ILPT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

