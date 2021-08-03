Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $36,274.66 and approximately $9,981.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042186 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

