Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,155. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

