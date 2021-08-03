JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

EPA:DG opened at €89.77 ($105.61) on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.08.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

