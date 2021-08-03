JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $855.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $855.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $771.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $751.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $708.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

