JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.67.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.88. 510,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,503. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.79. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

