JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. 587,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

