JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $23.55 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

