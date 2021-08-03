JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.