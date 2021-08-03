JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0013

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $4,380.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00140563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.32 or 0.99755053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00842187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

