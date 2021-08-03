Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $24,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.