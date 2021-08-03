KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

