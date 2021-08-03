Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

KRNY opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.76. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

