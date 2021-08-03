Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,964 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $23,308.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $22,872.28.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KLXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.