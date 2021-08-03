Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.54. Approximately 3,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kemper by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kemper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kemper by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

