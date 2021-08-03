Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.54. Approximately 3,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.
Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
