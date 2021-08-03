Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

