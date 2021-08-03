Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KFFB stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 96.38%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

