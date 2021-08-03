Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,511.58 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $801.75 and a 1-year high of $1,577.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,461.69.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

