KeyCorp Comments on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $266.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

