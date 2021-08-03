KeyCorp Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $75.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PINS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Shares of PINS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

