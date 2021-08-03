KeyCorp Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.81. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

