Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.68

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.68 and last traded at $165.68, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

