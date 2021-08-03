Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

