Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,943 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

