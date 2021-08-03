Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,322 shares of company stock valued at $173,081,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

