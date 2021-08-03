Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

Shares of K stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

