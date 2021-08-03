Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.62. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.