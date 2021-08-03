Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold traded as high as C$54.95 and last traded at C$54.58, with a volume of 597800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3364471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

