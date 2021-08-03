KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce sales of $38.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.41 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 342,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 122,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.