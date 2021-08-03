KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.88.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $345.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.99. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.