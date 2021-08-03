Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

