Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company boasts a leading position across a broad range of growing end markets. It is focused on high value products to improve gross margin and operating leverage. It is witnessing robust MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. The company has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations that enable it to have flexibility and a quick time-to-market schedule. However, research and development activities might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

KN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

