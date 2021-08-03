Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

