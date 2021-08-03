Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

