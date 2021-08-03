Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Krispy Kreme had issued 29,411,765 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $500,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 15.50 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.