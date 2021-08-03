K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$14.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $883.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.00 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

