Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

