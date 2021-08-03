L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08, RTT News reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$12.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,420. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

