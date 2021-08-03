La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

