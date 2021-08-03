Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 63.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

