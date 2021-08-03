LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 17,525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 141.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM remained flat at $$57.58 during trading on Tuesday. 323,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

