LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

