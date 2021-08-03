LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.96. 8,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

