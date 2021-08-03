LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 455 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.13% of Nutanix worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. 4,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.