LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,489. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.