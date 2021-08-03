Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

