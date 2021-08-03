Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

